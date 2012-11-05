Nagpur, Nov 5 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil declined by nearly one dollar in a day. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as overseas arrival reported strong. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported fresh fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Bearish trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,100-32,000 28,100-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,200-32,100 28,200-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 28,100-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 26,900-32,300 Amravati 2,000 26,900-32,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 28,400-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,000-31,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,500 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,200, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,300-4,500 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 650 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 689 692 Soyoil Solvent 649 653 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 663 663 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 694 Soyoil Solvent 650 653 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 702 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 693 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,100 27,800-28,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : 16.4 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.