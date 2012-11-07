Nagpur, Nov 7 Barring a marginal rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from overseas oil-paint industries against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on fresh demand from local crushing plants. Strong rally on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 60,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,100 27,100-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,200 27,200-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 27,500-32,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 7,000 27,000-32,300 Amravati 2,000 26,900-32,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,400-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,200-31,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 645 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 663 663 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 693 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,800 27,500-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius (60.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *