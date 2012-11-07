Nagpur, Nov 7 Barring a marginal rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from overseas oil-paint industries against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil
also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered on fresh demand from local crushing plants. Strong rally on NCDEX,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
plants also boosted prices.
* About 60,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,100 27,100-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,200 27,200-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 12,000 27,500-32,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 7,000 27,000-32,300
Amravati 2,000 26,900-32,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,400-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,200-31,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600 Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 645
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 860 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil Solvent 649 649
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 663 663
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 694 694
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 695 695
JALNA
Soyoil refined 699 699
LATUR
Soyoil refined 697 697
NANDED
Soyoil refined 693 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 706.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,800 27,500-27,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,200.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.6 degree Celsius (60.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *