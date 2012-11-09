Nagpur, Nov 9 There was no change in major edible oil pattern of trading in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices continued to rule flat on little bouts of
buying against sporadic offtake, mainly kept the prices around previous levels. Traders adopted
wait and watch policy because of weak trend in international edible oil and fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh oil, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* About five dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices showed its effects.
Prices today moved down in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing
plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-33,100 27,000-32,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-33,200 27,100-32,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 12,000 27,000-33,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 6,000 27,300-33,400
Amravati 3,000 26,900-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 26,900-32,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,100-32,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 30 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil Solvent 649 649
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 663 663
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 699 699
JALNA
Soyoil refined 702 702
LATUR
Soyoil refined 699 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 705, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,200 27,900-28,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200-29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *