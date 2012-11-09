Nagpur, Nov 9 There was no change in major edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices continued to rule flat on little bouts of buying against sporadic offtake, mainly kept the prices around previous levels. Traders adopted wait and watch policy because of weak trend in international edible oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh oil, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * About five dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices showed its effects. Prices today moved down in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-33,100 27,000-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-33,200 27,100-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 27,000-33,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 6,000 27,300-33,400 Amravati 3,000 26,900-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 26,900-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,100-32,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 30 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 663 663 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 702 LATUR Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 705, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,200 27,900-28,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *