Nagpur, Nov 10 Barring a marginal rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from local as well as overseas oil-paint industries against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,900 27,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,000 27,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 27,500-32,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 27,300-33,300 Amravati 3,000 27,000-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 26,900-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,200-33,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 865 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 663 663 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 702 LATUR Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 705, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,200 27,800-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,100, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,700, Latur - 29,100, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *