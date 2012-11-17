Barring a sharp rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally
ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile
trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks
mainly pushed these oil prices up. Repeated demand from South-based and healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 650
Cottonseed refined 690 680
Cottonseed solvent 670 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 865 865
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 692
Soyoil Solvent 657 650
Cottonseed refined 695 685
Cottonseed solvent 673 663
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 697 690
Soyoil Solvent 660 653
Cottonseed refined oil 695 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 709 702
JALNA
Soyoil refined 711 705
LATUR
Soyoil refined 708 700
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 704
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 716,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 715, Supa - 715, Sangli - 719.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 27,600-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 28,700,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,400, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400-29,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on
occasion of traders' Diwali get-together.