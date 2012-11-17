Barring a sharp rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed these oil prices up. Repeated demand from South-based and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 650 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,940 1,940 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 865 865 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 692 Soyoil Solvent 657 650 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 673 663 AKOLA Soyoil refined 697 690 Soyoil Solvent 660 653 Cottonseed refined oil 695 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 705 LATUR Soyoil refined 708 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 715, Supa - 715, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 27,600-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 29,400, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400-29,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Attn : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on occasion of traders' Diwali get-together.