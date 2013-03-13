Nagpur, Mar 13 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid short supply from local crushing plants. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Sharp fall in overseas edible oils in last two sessions, easy condition in soyabean oil on NCDEX and subdued condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-36,300 32,700-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-36,400 32,800-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,100 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 32,500-36,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 31,800-37,000 Amravati 500 32,600-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,400-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,800-36,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 637 Cottonseed refined 640 645 Cottonseed solvent 620 628 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 678 Soyoil Solvent 629 635 Cottonseed refined 638 645 Cottonseed solvent 620 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 677 Soyoil Solvent 631 635 Cottonseed refined oil 641 644 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 624 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 690 LATUR Soyoil refined 686 693 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 693, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 695, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 695, Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 696, Supa - 695, Sangli - 700. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,600 32,800-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,100 Akola - 33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,90, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *