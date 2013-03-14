Nagpur, Mar 14 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of downward trend in international edible oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * Between 4,000 and 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-35,900 32,700-36,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-36,000 32,800-36,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 34,600-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 32,500-35,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,700-36,300 Amravati 500 32,200-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,200-36,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 673 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 633 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 640 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 684 LATUR Soyoil refined 686 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 686, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 686, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,600 33,000-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,100 Akola - 33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,90, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available