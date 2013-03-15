Nagpur, Mar 15 Soyabean oil prices rose up marginally in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil reported higher. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-35,900 32,300-35,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-36,000 32,400-35,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 34,600-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 32,500-35,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,700-36,200 Amravati 500 32,000-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,000-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,200-36,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 630 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 664 Soyoil Solvent 627 625 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 668 666 Soyoil Solvent 628 626 Cottonseed refined oil 640 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 682 LATUR Soyoil refined 686 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 686, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 686, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,600 33,000-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,100 Akola - 33,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,90, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.7 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *