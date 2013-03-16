Nagpur, Mar 16 In range-bound trade, linseed and coconut KP oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid healthy supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish in these oils because of good crop in this season and stockists started releasing stock pulling down these oil prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on subdued demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains since past three days in affected soyabean arrival in major mandis in Vidarbha. * Nearly 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,800 32,400-35,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,900 32,500-36,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 34,600-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 32,000-35,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,300-36,000 Amravati 500 32,000-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,800-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,000-35,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,700, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 880 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 673 Soyoil Solvent 633 633 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 688, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 689, Solapur - 687, Supa - 689, Sangli - 692. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered substantially here on increased demand traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,700 33,000-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.2 degree Celsius (64.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent Rainfall : 11.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available