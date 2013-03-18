Nagpur, Mar 18 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped sharply. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam reported higher. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on subdued demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil and easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,400 32,000-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,500 32,100-35,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 34,600-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 32,000-35,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,300-35,400 Amravati 500 31,800-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,800-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,000-35,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 30 5,100-5,300 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 640 Cottonseed refined 655 658 Cottonseed solvent 635 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 674 Soyoil Solvent 631 632 Cottonseed refined 654 660 Cottonseed solvent 635 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 676 Soyoil Solvent 632 634 Cottonseed refined oil 655 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 683 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 679 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 684 688 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported sharp fall on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-31,700 31,800-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,200 Akola - 31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.2 degree Celsius (64.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available