Nagpur, Mar 19 In range-bound trade, linseed and rapeseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because of healthy arrival from producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,800 32,000-35,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,900 32,100-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,700-35,100 34,600-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 32,000-35,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,300-35,800 Amravati 500 31,900-35,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,300-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 32,000-35,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 870 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined 654 654 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 682 LATUR Soyoil refined 679 679 NANDED Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further on lack of demand from traders. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,600 31,500-31,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.2 degree Celsius (64.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available