Nagpur, Mar 20 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
down. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today opened on weak note on lack
of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor
oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in linseed oil here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains in parts of
Vidarbha affected arrival in major soyabean mandis.
* About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-35,500 31,500-35,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-35,600 31,500-35,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 31,000-35,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 31,500-35,500
Amravati 500 31,500-35,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 32,000-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 31,800-35,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635
Cottonseed refined 650 655
Cottonseed solvent 630 635
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 850 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,320
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 671 671
Soyoil Solvent 631 631
Cottonseed refined 648 654
Cottonseed solvent 630 635
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 632 632
Cottonseed refined oil 649 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 679 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 680 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined 682 682
LATUR
Soyoil refined 679 679
NANDED
Soyoil refined 684 684
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685,
Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685,
Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,600 31,400-31,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100
Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 66 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available