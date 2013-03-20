Nagpur, Mar 20 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in linseed oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival in major soyabean mandis. * About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,500 31,500-35,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,600 31,500-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 31,000-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,500-35,500 Amravati 500 31,500-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,000-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 31,800-35,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 650 655 Cottonseed solvent 630 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 850 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined 648 654 Cottonseed solvent 630 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 649 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 682 LATUR Soyoil refined 679 679 NANDED Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-31,600 31,400-31,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 66 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available