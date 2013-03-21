Nagpur, Mar 21 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, linseed and coconut KP oil prices continued downward march in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam supply reported weak. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. * About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,300-35,500 31,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,400-35,600 31,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 31,300-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 31,500-35,700 Amravati 500 31,700-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,000-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 31,500-35,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 631 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 840 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 631 626 Cottonseed refined 648 648 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 666 Soyoil Solvent 627 625 Cottonseed refined oil 649 649 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 678 LATUR Soyoil refined 679 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 684 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,300-31,500 31,300-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available