Nagpur, Mar 21 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend.
Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly.
Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, linseed and coconut KP oil prices continued downward march in
absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and
castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam supply reported
weak.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX
and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
* About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,300-35,500 31,000-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,400-35,600 31,100-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 31,300-35,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 31,500-35,700
Amravati 500 31,700-35,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 32,000-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 31,500-35,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,500, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 671
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 631
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 840 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 666 666
Soyoil Solvent 631 626
Cottonseed refined 648 648
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 667 666
Soyoil Solvent 627 625
Cottonseed refined oil 649 649
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 679 676
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 680 678
JALNA
Soyoil refined 682 678
LATUR
Soyoil refined 679 674
NANDED
Soyoil refined 684 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685,
Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 682, Parbhani - 685,
Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,300-31,500 31,300-31,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100
Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.1 degree Celsius (66.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 38 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available