Nagpur, Mar 22 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, because of weak Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,900 31,500-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,000 31,600-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 32,000-35,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 31,700-35,900 Amravati 500 31,700-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,100-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 31,900-35,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,700, Malkapur - 36,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined 648 648 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 625 625 Cottonseed refined oil 649 649 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 678 LATUR Soyoil refined 674 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 681, Baramati - 6793, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 678, Parbhani - 681, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 680, Supa - 682, Sangli - 685. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,300-31,500 31,300-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.8 degree Celsius (100.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.3 degree Celsius (66.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available