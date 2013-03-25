Nagpur, Mar 25 In range-bound trade, linseed and rapeseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid ample stock in ready position. Sentiment turned bearish because of bumper new crop arrival reports. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed oil here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 820 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 681, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 687, Supa - 688, Sangli - 691. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200-31,400 31,300-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.5 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available