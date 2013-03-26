Nagpur, Mar 26 Barring a fall in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity because of Holi festival. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 810 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 681, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 687, Supa - 688, Sangli - 691. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200-31,400 31,200-31,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.1 degree Celsius (104.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.3 degree Celsius (70.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available