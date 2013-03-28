Nagpur, Mar 28 Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oils zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Westerna Maharashtra on emergence of buying by stockists triggered by similar trend in international market. Stockists were reportedly active because of healthy rise in American soya prices and shortage of stock in ready position. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil pushed up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * However, linseed and rapeseed oils today opened on weak note here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Reports about good production of linseed and rapeseed in this season also affected prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed oil here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 681 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 640 Cottonseed refined 660 655 Cottonseed solvent 640 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 676 Soyoil Solvent 641 637 Cottonseed refined 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 680 678 Soyoil Solvent 639 636 Cottonseed refined oil 656 653 Cottonseed solvent oil 636 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 689 LATUR Soyoil refined 689 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 691, Supa - 692, Sangli - 695. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200-31,500 31,200-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,100 Akola - 31,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available