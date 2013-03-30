Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 29 Nagpur, Mar 29 Linseed oil prices suffered heavily in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak global trend also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the linseed oil prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further fall in linseed oil here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 645 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 679 Soyoil Solvent 641 641 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 639 639 Cottonseed refined oil 656 656 Cottonseed solvent oil 636 636 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 693 LATUR Soyoil refined 689 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 691, Supa - 692, Sangli - 695. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 32,800-32,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola - 33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 33,800, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - 27 n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported till 1.30 pm because of unavailability of labourers. Trading activities in oil, soyabean and foodgrain will be standstill on Monday because of the trade bandh call given by Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce against introduction of new tax system `local body tax'.