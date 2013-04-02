Nagpur, Apr 2 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices reported sharp recovery in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,400-36,500 32,000-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,500-36,600 32,100-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 32,400-36,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 32,000-36,800 Amravati 500 32,200-35,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,200-36,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 31,900-36,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 642 Cottonseed refined 665 660 Cottonseed solvent 645 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 680 Soyoil Solvent 644 641 Cottonseed refined 660 655 Cottonseed solvent 640 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 684 680 Soyoil Solvent 645 639 Cottonseed refined oil 660 656 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 636 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 693 LATUR Soyoil refined 692 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 696 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 693, Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 696, Pachora - 692, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 696, Solapur - 694, Supa - 695, Sangli - 698 SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola - 34,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 59 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available