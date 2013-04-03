Nagpur, Apr 3 The rising trend in soyabean oil prices remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Sharp rally in NCDEX in soyabean oil and healthy rise in soyabean seed also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp rise on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil & soymeal and reported demand from South-based plants also fuelled prices. * Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-37,500 33,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-37,600 33,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,000-37,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 33,500-37,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 33,000-37,800 Amravati 500 33,200-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 33,200-36,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 33,300-37,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 648 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 688 Soyoil Solvent 654 649 Cottonseed refined 660 655 Cottonseed solvent 640 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 690 Soyoil Solvent 655 647 Cottonseed refined oil 660 656 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 636 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 703 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 710, Supa - 706, Sangli - 711. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,100 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola - 34,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available