Nagpur, Apr 3 The rising trend in soyabean oil prices remained unabated for the
third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Sharp rally in NCDEX
in soyabean oil and healthy rise in soyabean seed also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported sharp rise on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
soyabean oil & soymeal and reported demand from South-based plants also fuelled
prices.
* Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-37,500 33,000-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,600-37,600 33,100-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,000-37,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 33,500-37,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 33,000-37,800
Amravati 500 33,200-37,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 33,200-36,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 33,300-37,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 648
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 880 880
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 688
Soyoil Solvent 654 649
Cottonseed refined 660 655
Cottonseed solvent 640 635
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 690
Soyoil Solvent 655 647
Cottonseed refined oil 660 656
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 636
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 705 700
JALNA
Soyoil refined 705 699
LATUR
Soyoil refined 703 696
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 710, Supa - 706, Sangli - 711.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal
prices also boosted sentiment.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,100 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300
Akola - 34,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,100,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,800, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 23 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available