Nagpur, Apr 9 Select edible oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Notable hike in American soya digam prices, upward trend on NCDEX, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils today recovered zoomed up on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also jacked up these oils. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect firm trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices touched to a record high of this season in Nagpur APMC on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,500-41,500 38,000-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,600-41,600 38,100-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 38,500-41,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 37,400-40,300 Amravati 500 38,200-41,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 38,000-41,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 37,600-41,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,900, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 714 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 674 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 810 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 707 Soyoil Solvent 673 666 Cottonseed refined 690 682 Cottonseed solvent 670 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 710 Soyoil Solvent 675 669 Cottonseed refined oil 688 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 668 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 721 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 718 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 725, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,800-37,200 36,800-37,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,300 Akola - 37,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,100, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available