Nagpur, Apr 10 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Fresh rise in Malaysian palm, upward trend on NCDEX and further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further ruise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur APMC on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Halthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,900-41,700 38,600-41,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,000-41,800 38,700-41,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,600-42,200 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 38,900-41,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 37,800-40,800 Amravati 500 38,500-41,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 38,200-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 37,900-41,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,700, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,100, Malkapur - 41,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 678 Cottonseed refined 695 691 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 880 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 717 711 Soyoil Solvent 677 670 Cottonseed refined 694 688 Cottonseed solvent 673 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 714 Soyoil Solvent 678 673 Cottonseed refined oil 693 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 669 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 733 728 LATUR Soyoil refined 731 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 736, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 738, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,400 36,800-37,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,500 Akola - 37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Gudhi Patwa.