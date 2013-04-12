Nagpur, Apr 12 Barring a sharp rise in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Strong rally in international sunflower oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in sunflower oil here because of weak supply from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices shot up in Nagpur APMC on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. Poor crop reports because of unseasonal rains activated stockists. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,900-42,250 38,900-41,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,000-42,350 39,000-41,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,800-42,400 41,600-42,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 38,900-42,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 38,200-41,800 Amravati 500 38,500-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 39,000-42,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 38,900-42,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,100, Malkapur - 42,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 685 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 900 880 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil Solvent 677 677 Cottonseed refined 694 694 Cottonseed solvent 673 673 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 733 733 LATUR Soyoil refined 731 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 736, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 738, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,200-39,000 37,800-38,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,200 Akola - 38,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 39,300, Jalna - 39,800, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available