Apr 17 Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels. Little
buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible oil prices unchanged.
Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said
Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity as
no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today recovered on good buying support from South-based traders amid
short supply from local millers.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur APMC on lack of demand from local
crushing plants amid good arrival from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil,
high moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-39,200 36,500-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,600-39,300 36,600-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 36,500-39,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 35,800-39,000
Amravati 500 35,500-39,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 35,800-39,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 36,100-39,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,400, Malkapur - 39,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 713
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 673
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 667 667
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 707 707
Soyoil Solvent 668 668
Cottonseed refined oil 682 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 722
JALNA
Soyoil refined 722 722
LATUR
Soyoil refined 723 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 719 719
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 722,
Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 726, Supa - 726, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,200-39,200 38,500-39,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,400
Akola - 38,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,500,
Jalna - 40,000, Koosnoor - 39,200, Latur - 39,600, Nanded - 39,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *