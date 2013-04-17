Apr 17 Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels. Little buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible oil prices unchanged. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered on good buying support from South-based traders amid short supply from local millers. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur APMC on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good arrival from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-39,200 36,500-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-39,300 36,600-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 36,500-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 35,800-39,000 Amravati 500 35,500-39,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 35,800-39,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 36,100-39,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,400, Malkapur - 39,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 673 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 723 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 726, Supa - 726, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,200-39,200 38,500-39,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,400 Akola - 38,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,500, Jalna - 40,000, Koosnoor - 39,200, Latur - 39,600, Nanded - 39,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *