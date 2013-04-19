Apr 18 Barring a marginal rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Upward trend on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Good overseas arrival and high moisture content supply from local plants also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on lack of poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-39,000 36,100-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,600-39,100 36,200-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 35,500-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 35,700-39,000 Amravati 500 35,200-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 35,300-38,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 35,500-39,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,400, Malkapur - 39,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 673 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 706 Soyoil Solvent 669 667 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 707 Soyoil Solvent 669 668 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 725 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 727, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 36,100-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola - 35,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Soyabean mandi, foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ram Navmi. * * * *