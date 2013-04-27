Nagpur, Apr 27 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh in all over Vidarbha. Strong rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-40,900 36,000-40,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-41,000 36,100-40,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 37,000-40,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 254 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered sixth day. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a deserted look. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC started that too with weak trading activity. This affected arrival in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.