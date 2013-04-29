Nagpur, Apr 29 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Crushing plants were reluctant to purchase soyabean because of NVCC's indefinite trade
bandh. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-40,500 36,600-40,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-40,600 36,700-41,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 36,000-40,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.4 degree Celsius (111.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered eight day and there is no solution
to resolve the demand. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a
deserted look. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading activity. This
affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.