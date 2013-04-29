Nagpur, Apr 29 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Crushing plants were reluctant to purchase soyabean because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-40,500 36,600-40,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-40,600 36,700-41,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 36,000-40,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.4 degree Celsius (111.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered eight day and there is no solution to resolve the demand. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a deserted look. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading activity. This affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.