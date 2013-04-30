Nagpur, Apr 30 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. NVCC's
week-long trade bandh and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-39,600 36,000-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-39,700 36,100-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 300 36,000-39,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered ninth day and no hope to resolve
the problem. Now political parties also entered in support of the agitation and Nagpur unit of
Bhartiya Janata Party announced Nagpur Bandh tomorrow, May 1. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil
market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading
activity. This affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.