Nagpur, May 3 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) reported down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. NVCC's trade
bandh, easy condition NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-39,100 36,000-39,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-39,200 36,100-39,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 36,000-39,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.6 degree Celsius (114.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 28 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government on the call given by Federation of Associations
on Maharashtra (FAM) continued in all over Vidarbha. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market
remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC began with weak trading activity. On
this issue, a meeting of members of NVCC and FAM chief Mohan Gurnani with Chief Minister
Prithviraj Chavan will be held in Mumbai tomorrow, May 4 to solve the issue.