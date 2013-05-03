Nagpur, May 3 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. NVCC's trade bandh, easy condition NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-39,100 36,000-39,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-39,200 36,100-39,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 36,000-39,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.6 degree Celsius (114.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government on the call given by Federation of Associations on Maharashtra (FAM) continued in all over Vidarbha. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC began with weak trading activity. On this issue, a meeting of members of NVCC and FAM chief Mohan Gurnani with Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be held in Mumbai tomorrow, May 4 to solve the issue.