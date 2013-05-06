Nagpur, May 6 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) reported strong on increased seasonal demand from local as well as South-based millers.
Strong rally on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,200-39,500 37,200-39,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,300-39,600 37,300-39,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 400 37,200-39,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.8 degree Celsius (112.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Traders associations in all over Maharashtra decided to intensify its ongoing anti-Local
Body Tax (LBT) stir till abolition of it as Chief Minister refused to withdraw it. Major
wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC
carried on with low business transaction.