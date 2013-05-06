Nagpur, May 6 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported strong on increased seasonal demand from local as well as South-based millers. Strong rally on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,200-39,500 37,200-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,300-39,600 37,300-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 37,200-39,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.8 degree Celsius (112.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Attn : Traders associations in all over Maharashtra decided to intensify its ongoing anti-Local Body Tax (LBT) stir till abolition of it as Chief Minister refused to withdraw it. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with low business transaction.