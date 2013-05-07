Nagpur, May 7 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and easy
condition on NCDEX in soyabean also affected prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,200-39,100 37,500-39,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,300-39,200 37,600-39,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,600-40,000 39,800-40,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 300 37,200-39,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available