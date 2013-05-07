Nagpur, May 7 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean also affected prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,200-39,100 37,500-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,300-39,200 37,600-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,600-40,000 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 37,200-39,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available