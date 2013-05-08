Nagpur, May 8 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) firmed up on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also fuelled prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-39,200 37,100-39,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,600-39,300 37,200-39,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,600-40,000 39,600-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 37,500-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (116.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Attn : No decision on LBT : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh to protest against introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) still continued and major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today.