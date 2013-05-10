Nagpur, May 10 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor qulity arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-39,200 36,000-39,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-39,300 36,100-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,600-40,000 39,600-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 36,000-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.7 degree Celsius (116.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh for introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) by the Maharashtra government today entered 19th day. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market in all over Vidarbha remained closed today.