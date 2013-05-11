Nagpur, May 11 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX and good rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-39,550 36,000-39,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-39,650 36,100-39,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,700-40,000 39,600-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 36,000-39,550 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 28 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with chances of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Attn : Non-LBP stir still on : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh against introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) by the Maharashtra government today entered 20th day. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market in all over Vidarbha remained closed. A meeting of major trade organisations has been organised today here in the evening. Nagpur APMC will be closed on Monday on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya