Nagpur, May 14 Select edible oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam climbed in American oil market. Healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas
supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oils
today opened on firm note on increased marriage season demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada.
Consumers were active because of NVCC's again indefinite trade bandh threat.
* Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading
activity.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from
local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX,
notable rise in soyabean oil, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-39,500 36,000-39,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,600-39,600 36,100-39,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,700-40,200 39,500-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 36,500-39,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 36,700-39,700
Amravati 200 36,200-39,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 35,900-39,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 200 36,300-39,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,000, Hingoli - 39,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,900, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 30 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 20 6,600-6,900 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 669
Cottonseed refined 685 680
Cottonseed solvent 665 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 910 900
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 707 704
Soyoil Solvent 667 664
Cottonseed refined 685 680
Cottonseed solvent 665 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 708 705
Soyoil Solvent 668 664
Cottonseed refined oil 687 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 667 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 718
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined 725 721
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 719
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 720
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400
Akola - 35,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,500,
Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.4 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 41 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) suspended its indefinite trade bandh in protest
against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government. NVCC threatened to launch
stir again after three days.