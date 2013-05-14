Nagpur, May 14 Select edible oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam climbed in American oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oils today opened on firm note on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Consumers were active because of NVCC's again indefinite trade bandh threat. * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable rise in soyabean oil, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-39,500 36,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-39,600 36,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,700-40,200 39,500-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 36,500-39,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 36,700-39,700 Amravati 200 36,200-39,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 35,900-39,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 36,300-39,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,000, Hingoli - 39,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,900, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 30 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,600-6,900 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 669 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 910 900 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 704 Soyoil Solvent 667 664 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 668 664 Cottonseed refined oil 687 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 667 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola - 35,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) suspended its indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government. NVCC threatened to launch stir again after three days.