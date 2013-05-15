Nagpur, May 15 Cottonseed and sunflower refined oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh cottonseed oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in sunflower oil because of marriage season demand and weak arrival from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed firm tendency in Nagpur APMC on good marriage season buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-39,500 35,800-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-39,600 35,900-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,700-40,000 39,700-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 36,000-39,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 36,300-39,500 Amravati 200 36,000-39,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 35,800-39,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 36,300-39,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 39,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,100, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 714 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 674 Cottonseed refined 690 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 910 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined 690 685 Cottonseed solvent 670 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 692 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,600-36,100 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola - 35,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,700, Latur - 36,700, Nanded - 36,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.4 degree Celsius (110.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available