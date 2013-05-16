Nagpur, May 16 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,400-39,000 36,400-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,500-39,100 36,500-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,700-40,000 39,600-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 36,400-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 28 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with chances of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.