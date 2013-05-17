Nagpur, May 17 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down soyabean prices here. Trading activity was reported thin because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,000 35,800-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-39,100 35,900-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,600-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 SOYMEAL Prices today declined marginally on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Even though American soymeal prices recovered by about three dollar per tonne, trading activity reported thin in Vidarbha because of NVCC's strike. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,800-35,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola - 34,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Traders' indefinite strike against local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) entered second day. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed while the auctions in Nagpur APMC is going on with weak trading activity.