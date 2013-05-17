Nagpur, May 17 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil,
downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also pushed down soyabean prices here. Trading activity was reported thin because of
NVCC's indefinite trade bandh, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-39,000 35,800-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,600-39,100 35,900-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,600-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 34,500-39,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
SOYMEAL
Prices today declined marginally on lack of demand from local traders amid release of
stock from stockists. Even though American soymeal prices recovered by about three
dollar per tonne, trading activity reported thin in Vidarbha because of NVCC's strike.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,800-35,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola - 34,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,500,
Jalna - 35,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Traders' indefinite strike against local body tax (LBT) on the
call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) entered second day. Major foodgrain
and oil markets remained closed while the auctions in Nagpur APMC is going on with weak trading
activity.