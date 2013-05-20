Nagpur, May 20 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking
committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. No takers
to soyabean oil & soymeal because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-38,500 36,500-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-38,600 36,600-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,500-39,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 250 36,000-38,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
SOYMEAL
Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200
Akola - 34,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 34,700, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 47.3 degree Celsius (117.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershowers towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Traders, CM meet on LBT today : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of local
body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) still continued.
Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions in Nagpur APMC
functioning smoothly with minimum business activity. A meeting of traders unions and Maharashtra
Chief Minister has been organised today in Mumbai.