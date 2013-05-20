Nagpur, May 20 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-38,500 36,500-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-38,600 36,600-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,500-39,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 250 36,000-38,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 SOYMEAL Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola - 34,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 34,700, Koosnoor - 34,400, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.3 degree Celsius (117.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Traders, CM meet on LBT today : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) still continued. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity. A meeting of traders unions and Maharashtra Chief Minister has been organised today in Mumbai.