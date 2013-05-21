Nagpur, May 21 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,400-38,200 36,000-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,500-38,300 36,100-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,500-39,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 36,400-38,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 SOYMEAL Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,200 34,100-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.5 degree Celsius (117.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Attn : Trade bandh against LBT conitnues : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) continued in all over Vidarbha. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity. * * * *