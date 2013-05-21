Nagpur, May 21 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to
push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,400-38,200 36,000-38,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,500-38,300 36,100-38,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-39,800 39,500-39,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 300 36,400-38,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
SOYMEAL
Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from
local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,200 34,100-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 47.5 degree Celsius (117.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Trade bandh against LBT conitnues : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of
local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) continued
in all over Vidarbha. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions
in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity.
* * * *