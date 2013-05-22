Nagpur, May 22 After suspension of week long NVCC's trade bandh, Rapeseed oil prices suffered heavily in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak rapeseed oil prices in overseas market also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the rapeseed oil prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor. Even though American soymeal prices recovered by about three dollar per tonne, trading activity reported thin here as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed firm tendency in Nagpur APMC on good marriage season buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-38,500 36,300-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-38,600 36,400-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,100-40,500 39,700-40,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 36,500-38,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 36,200-38,300 Amravati 100 36,300-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 36,500-38,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,900, Hingoli - 39,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,400, Malkapur - 39,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 5,000-5,400 6,600-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 714 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 674 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 910 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.8 degree Celsius (118.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 48 and 34 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *