Nagpur, May 24 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third
day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying
by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment
remained strong as arrival reported weak from producing regions, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no
takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trned in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-37,500 35,000-38,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,600-37,600 35,100-38,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,300-40,700 40,300-40,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 34,500-37,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,000-37,300
Amravati 100 35,000-37,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,200-37,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 709
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,090
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined oil 692 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 722
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 724
JALNA
Soyoil refined 725 725
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 722
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.6 degree Celsius (115.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 34 per cent, lowest - 16 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *