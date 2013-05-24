Nagpur, May 24 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong as arrival reported weak from producing regions, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trned in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-37,500 35,000-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-37,600 35,100-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,300-40,700 40,300-40,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-37,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,000-37,300 Amravati 100 35,000-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,200-37,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 38,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,090 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.6 degree Celsius (115.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 34 per cent, lowest - 16 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *