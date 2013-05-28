Nagpur, May 28 Soyabean oil prices recovered marginally in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil reported firm. Fresh rise on
NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local
crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soybean
prices, no takers to soymeal and increased arrival in other states too also pushed
down prices. Trading activity was reported thin as farmers were reluctant to sell
soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,300-36,900 34,500-37,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,400-37,000 34,600-37,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,500-41,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 400 34,300-36,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,500-37,000
Amravati 100 34,500-37,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,800-37,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 667
Cottonseed refined 690 687
Cottonseed solvent 665 664
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,090
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 704
Soyoil Solvent 665 664
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 704
Soyoil Solvent 665 662
Cottonseed refined oil 692 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined 725 724
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 721
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 721
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius (103.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.7 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *