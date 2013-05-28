Nagpur, May 28 Soyabean oil prices recovered marginally in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil reported firm. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soybean prices, no takers to soymeal and increased arrival in other states too also pushed down prices. Trading activity was reported thin as farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,300-36,900 34,500-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,400-37,000 34,600-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,500-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 34,300-36,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-37,000 Amravati 100 34,500-37,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,800-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 667 Cottonseed refined 690 687 Cottonseed solvent 665 664 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,090 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 704 Soyoil Solvent 665 664 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 704 Soyoil Solvent 665 662 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 724 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola - 34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.6 degree Celsius (103.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *