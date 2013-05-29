Nagpur, May 29 In range-bound trade, linseed and rapeseed oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid increased supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of good crop reports in this season. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Even though American soymeal prices recovered by three dollar per tonne, no trader was in mood for any commitment, affecting trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported lower in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soybean prices, sharp fall in soymeal and delay in pre-monsoon rains also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,600-36,800 34,000-36,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,700-37,900 34,100-37,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,200-40,800 40,500-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 33,600-36,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-36,900 Amravati 100 34,000-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,800-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,090 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,600-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *