Nagpur, May 30 Barring a marginal fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported lower in Nagpur APMC recovered smartly on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-37,600 34,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-37,700 34,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,200-40,800 40,200-40,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,500-36,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-36,900 Amravati 100 34,100-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 667 669 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,090 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 663 665 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 705 Soyoil Solvent 661 665 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 723 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 723, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *