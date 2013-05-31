Nagpur, May 31 Groundnut oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid tight supply from
producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Poor crop reports in this season and
reported demand from overseas traders also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined marginally on poor demand from local traders amid
short supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push
up prices.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,700-37,600 34,200-37,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,800-37,700 34,300-37,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,200-40,800 40,200-40,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 34,700-37,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,500-37,200
Amravati 100 34,500-37,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,100-37,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 667 667
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,265 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,095 2,090
Sunflower oil refined 930 930
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil Solvent 663 663
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 703 703
Soyoil Solvent 661 661
Cottonseed refined oil 692 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 723 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined 722 722
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 720
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726,
Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 723, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,400 33,200-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500
Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius (113.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 40 percent, lowest - 15 percent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or
night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 32 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available