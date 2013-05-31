Nagpur, May 31 Groundnut oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Poor crop reports in this season and reported demand from overseas traders also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined marginally on poor demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-37,600 34,200-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,800-37,700 34,300-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,200-40,800 40,200-40,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 34,700-37,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-37,200 Amravati 100 34,500-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,100-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,000, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 667 667 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,265 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,095 2,090 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 663 663 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 703 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 723, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,400 33,200-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius (113.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 percent, lowest - 15 percent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available