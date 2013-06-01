June 1 In range-bound trade, soyabean, cottonseed and castor oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell by about two dollar per tonne in a day. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as here as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices move down in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-35,000 34,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-35,100 34,100-36,7100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,700-40,000 40,000-40,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 33,500-35,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-36,200 Amravati 100 33,900-35,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,100-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 669 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 655 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,265 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,095 2,095 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 705 Soyoil Solvent 663 665 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 703 Soyoil Solvent 660 661 Cottonseed refined oil 682 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 712 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 716, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 718, Supa - 720, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,400 33,100-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : .8 mm. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available