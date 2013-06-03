Nagpur, June 3 Major edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for
higher production this season. Downward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut
KP oils suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by
stockists at higher level. Timely monsoon reports in the country and increased
overseas supply also pushed down these oils prices.
* Cottoneed, linseed and rapeseed oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined marginally on lack of demand from traders amid short
supply from crushing plants.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 706
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 666
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,095
Sunflower oil refined 920 930
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,310
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 704
Soyoil Solvent 661 663
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 701 703
Soyoil Solvent 660 663
Cottonseed refined oil 682 6982
Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 711 715
JALNA
Soyoil refined 713 716
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 713
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 716, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,300 33,100-33,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500
Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.1 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : .8 mm.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Nagpur APMC is open today but no auction of soyabean or foodgrain items reported till 1.15
pm because of weighing machines problem.