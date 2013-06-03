Nagpur, June 3 Major edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season. Downward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oils suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Timely monsoon reports in the country and increased overseas supply also pushed down these oils prices. * Cottoneed, linseed and rapeseed oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined marginally on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 666 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,095 Sunflower oil refined 920 930 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,310 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 704 Soyoil Solvent 661 663 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 701 703 Soyoil Solvent 660 663 Cottonseed refined oil 682 6982 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 716, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,300 33,100-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola - 33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.1 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : .8 mm. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Nagpur APMC is open today but no auction of soyabean or foodgrain items reported till 1.15 pm because of weighing machines problem.