Nagpur, June 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a third day. Reports about timely monsoon in all over the country which may jack up oilseed production also affected prices. Downward trend on NCDEX soyabean oil also pushed down prices here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Only cottonseed and rapeseed oils ruled steady in the thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils as overseas oil supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices quoted weak in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean, downward trend in soyabean oil and sharp fall in soymeal also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,600-36,000 33,800-36,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,700-36,100 33,900-36,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,900-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 33,600-36,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,700-36,300 Amravati 100 33,700-36,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 661 664 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,040 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 900 920 Linseed oil 780 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 703 Soyoil Solvent 661 662 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 703 Soyoil Solvent 660 662 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 713 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 715, Supa - 716, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,700-33,000 33,000-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius (81.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available