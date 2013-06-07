Nagpur, June 7 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend.
Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a fifth day, the longest losing streak, on
speculation that stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer will remain near a
record as demand slows. Easy condition in American soya digam prices, downward trend on NCDEX
and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and castor oil today
declined sharply in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Good
supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Marathwada and Tamilnadu also affected
sentiment.
* Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid short supply from local
crushing plants. Downward trend in international market also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur APMC on increased buying support from
local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy
rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to
jack up prices.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-36,700 33,600-36,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-36,800 33,700-36,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 300 34,000-36,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,800-36,500
Amravati 100 33,700-36,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,100-36,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 30 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662
Cottonseed refined 670 680
Cottonseed solvent 650 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,040
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 700
Soyoil Solvent 657 660
Cottonseed refined 670 680
Cottonseed solvent 650 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 700 702
Soyoil Solvent 660 662
Cottonseed refined oil 672 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 652 662
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 708 711
JALNA
Soyoil refined 707 710
LATUR
Soyoil refined 706 709
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,700-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200
Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : 1.9 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available