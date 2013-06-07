Nagpur, June 7 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a fifth day, the longest losing streak, on speculation that stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer will remain near a record as demand slows. Easy condition in American soya digam prices, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and castor oil today declined sharply in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Marathwada and Tamilnadu also affected sentiment. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Downward trend in international market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered further in Nagpur APMC on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to jack up prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-36,700 33,600-36,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-36,800 33,700-36,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,700-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 34,000-36,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,800-36,500 Amravati 100 33,700-36,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,100-36,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 36,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 30 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,210 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,040 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 700 Soyoil Solvent 657 660 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 702 Soyoil Solvent 660 662 Cottonseed refined oil 672 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 652 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 710 LATUR Soyoil refined 706 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 712, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,700-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola - 33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : 1.9 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available